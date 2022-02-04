Garbage company looking to expand to Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - There could soon be some more competition in Eau Claire when it comes to who's picking up your garbage.
A La Crosse garbage company, Harter's Trash and Recycling, is looking to offer services to Eau Claire residents soon.
The company is asking city council to grant them a refuse hauler license Tuesday.
Harter's representative Matt Harter said the permit is just step one. After that, they will need to get supplies, like more trucks, a physical building in the area, and of course, staff. That means the company may not be up and running in our area until July or even later.