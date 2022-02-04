 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Garbage company looking to expand to Eau Claire

  • Updated
  • 0
Harters

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - There could soon be some more competition in Eau Claire when it comes to who's picking up your garbage.

A La Crosse garbage company, Harter's Trash and Recycling, is looking to offer services to Eau Claire residents soon.

The company is asking city council to grant them a refuse hauler license Tuesday.

Harter's representative Matt Harter said the permit is just step one. After that, they will need to get supplies, like more trucks, a physical building in the area, and of course, staff. That means the company may not be up and running in our area until July or even later.

Email us your story ideas to news@wqow.com