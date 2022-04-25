Ground ceremoniously broken on $107M Sonnentag Event Center, County Materials Complex

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The County Materials Complex project, which includes the Sonnentag Center, has been in talks for years, and on Monday that talking gave way to action.
Not even the cold temperatures and drizzling rain could dampen the community spirit at the site on Menomonie Street in Eau Claire. After speeches from many names involved in the project, officials took part in the symbolic gesture of digging dirt at the site. And with that, the Sonnentag Center took its first official step towards completion.
John and Carolyn Sonnentag, whose donation of both the land and $70 million went a long way towards making this project a reality, shared their thoughts with the crowd.
"It's just wonderful," Carolyn said. "After eight years, we are finally seeing this project get off the ground. John and I just couldn't be happier, and we said years ago when this was all unveiled, we just hoped we would live long enough to see it. We've got two more years, but we are going to make it happen."
UW-Eau Claire athletics will be one of the biggest beneficiaries of this project. A handful of coaches were on hand for Monday's ceremony to witness the beginning of this new chapter in Blugold athletics first hand
"Just to comprehend what John and Carolyn have done for UW-Eau Caire Athletics and for the university is just, it's amazing," said Tonja Englund, Blugolds head women's basketball coach. "It's just great to be out here today and to actually see that next step."
The 21-acer site along the Chippewa River will be the largest indoor event center in northwest Wisconsin. The project is anticipated to be completed in 2024. The new facility will replace Zorn Arena.
The Sonnentag's are both UW-Eau Claire alumni, and their $70 million gift is the largest in university history.