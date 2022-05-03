Group says they served Eau Claire School Board "notice of intent"; ECASD says letters were "not legal documents"

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - At the Eau Claire Area School Board Meeting on Monday night, members of the community approached the board members with papers, which one community member describes as a "notice of intent to file a claim against their liability policy."
In a press release sent to News 18 by Cyndi Burton, an Eau Claire citizen who has been outspoken against the school board before, says the notices list "29+ violations of state, federal and international law."
When asked about the letter given to school board members, officials with the district sent News 18 the following statement.
The Eau Claire Area School District School Board meeting was disrupted on Monday, May 2, when two community members walked around barriers in place in the Board room and handed letters to the Board.
The letters are not legal documents and will be reviewed by our Business Services office.
Burton said in the press release that some of the claims include:
- Falsifying Student Records
- Practicing Medicine without a License
- Having & Distributing child pornographic materials to children including Elementary level
- Accepting funding for the guarantee of masking students, testing and vaccines in the amount of $19,922.910.00 ($1724.03 per student)
- Refusing student(s) an education
- Denying Disabled student(s) an education unless they change their disability
- Fraudulently accepting funding for students they refused to allow to attend
- Violating their Oath of Office
- Violating the Civil Rights of Student, Parents and Citizens of Eau Claire
- Refusing Open Records Requests (FOIA)
- Violating Open Meetings Law
- The Board colluding with other local government agencies against the public
- Board members using the district website for financial gain
- Board members not resigning their seat to avoid an election so they can appoint the successor
- Using their elected/appointed positions to slander and use slurs against the public, parents and political opposition
- Destroying public trust in local government
- The Board appointed Superintendent took no Oath of Office and cannot hold his position