Homelessness on the rise in Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - Homelessness in Chippewa County is getting worse, according to a report from comparing average numbers from the first six months of 2022 with last year’s averages.
The mid-year report from the Chippewa County Council on Homelessness and Hunger shows the average number of individuals who were seeking assistance with homelessness or related needs has increased by 16% compared to averages from 2021. On average, 260 people per month sought these services so far in 2022, which is up from 224 individuals monthly in 2021.
In the first six months of the year, 1,557 individuals have sought homelessness services such as case management, rental assistance, eviction protection or emergency shelter. The number of those who need these services but are not having their needs met has also gone up, rising from a monthly average of 59 in 2021 to 100 in 2022.
“What’s important to realize is these are our friends, these are our neighbors, these are folks that we see at the grocery store, folks that are next to us as we are filling up our cars with gas," said Jessica Oleson Bue, the executive director of the Chippewa County Housing Authority. "These are every-day people who are struggling, living paycheck to paycheck. Truly, any one of us could become homeless.”
Oleson Bue stressed this is a community issue, and pointed to rising cost of living as a major factor putting more and more families in the Chippewa Valley at risk. According to the United Way Alice report, there are roughly 2,600 households in the city of Chippewa Falls alone who are struggling to pay for basic necessities — living paycheck to paycheck.
As News 18 has previously reported, one of the biggest issues on this front is the lack of a shelter facility in Chippewa County. Hope Village, the tiny home community project in Chippewa Falls hopes to remedy this, but isn't going to be finished until 2027.
Officials also cite a lack of safe and affordable housing in the Chippewa Valley overall as another major contributing factor, causing folks to make some tough choices like paying their rent or feeding their family.
For more information about homelessness in Chippewa County, contact CDC Outreach at 715-861-5002.
Membership at the Chippewa County Council on Homelessness and Hunger is also welcome. The council meets monthly on the second Thursday of each month at 10am.