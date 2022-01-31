How bridge safety is evaluated, and what ones need work in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After last Friday's collapse of Pittsburgh's Fern Hollow bridge, residents are concerned on whether that could happen here in the City of Bridges.
Bridges are inspected every other year in Wisconsin, with older bridges inspected more frequently.
"Anytime an inspector sees something that they see as unsafe to the traveling public, we close the structure for either for further analysis, or to get the repairs done as needed," said Lee Balsiger, a bridge maintenance engineer with the Wisconsin DOT. "A lot of time the inspector on site is not a designer. So we go back to our design teams to see what exactly we need to do for repairs."
Each receive a sufficiency rating based on its structure and function.
"If you're on a very busy road, and you have a two lane road and you have four lanes going into it and coming out of that area, then it won't meet the the operational parameters that it needs to," said Dave Solberg, interim city manager of Eau Claire, and previously the city engineer. "It's a combination of both the structural and the functional aspects of the bridge."
The DOT maintains the bridge inspection data and can work on anywhere from 5 to 20 bridge projects a year.
The northwest region of the DOT has one bridge project set for 2022. The project is in Eau Claire County, replacing a large culvert under U.S. Highway 53.
Engineers say bridges are about the most expensive piece of infrastructure out there.
"They're incredibly complex compared to just a driving surface of asphalt or concrete," said Solberg. "You have steel, you have a number of other systems that go into a bridge plus their the construction is usually involved being over another highway or over water, which complicates construction, which adds to the bridge price as well. And they're also heavily tied to commodity prices, because there's a lot of steel, and copper if the bridge is wired."
Currently officials with the city of Eau Claire are looking at repairing the Dewey Street bridge.
"We'd be looking at doing a historical restoration. Within reason we did have plans that were built last year to do a complete historical restoration from the from the bottom up on it, and the cost came back prohibitive," Solberg said. "It's an old bridge and we're going to be doing some minor repair work to it to try and keep it age appropriate for its sufficiency rating and then also keep the cost down to repair it."
The DOT is also looking at bridges on Eddy Street, and Jeffers Road for future bridge projects in the city of Eau Claire.
Eau Claire County highway commissioner Jon Johnson said in the town of Clear Creek, the bridge on East Bunting Road will need to be repaired in the near future.