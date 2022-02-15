"I knew that they were in need" First-time poll worker shares experience

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - As voters cast their ballot, dozens of poll workers are guiding them through the process in Eau Claire, and for one election inspector, it's her first time helping out.
Nicole Kuhnert is normally found running her spa and salon in downtown Eau Claire, but for Tuesday, she's a poll worker at Bethesda Lutheran Church.
The spring primary is her first time helping with an election.
She said there's a lot of information to take in when learning, but said everybody has been great at teaching.
"I've wanted to do it for many years and have just decided recently. A bunch of my family members were doing it as well so I decided to get on the bandwagon," Kuhnert said. "Also with COVID, I knew that they were in need and looking for more people."
Kuhnert plans to help with future elections.
City officials said she is one of 300 election inspectors helping out at the polls Tuesday, which is the average number they need for a spring election.