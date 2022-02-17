Investigator Chris Kowalczyk announces run for Chippewa County Sheriff

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A new Kowalczyk is putting his name on the ballot for Chippewa County sheriff. It's just one day after his older brother announced he won't be seeking re-election.
Thursday, Chris Kowalczyk announced he will be running for the position.
Kowalczyk started his career in law enforcement in 1988 when he became a patrol officer for the Stanley Police Department, and has been with the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office for the last 31 years. He's also been a field training officer, SWAT team leader, and background investigator.
Kowalczyk says if he were to be elected, he would continue to mentor young deputies and update technology within the department.
Although his brother Jim currently holds the title, Kowalczyk says he's qualified for the role because of his own experience and training.
"I've served the community for 34 years and have desperately tried to help out not only the victims in Chippewa County, but our citizens and visitors as they travel through the county, whether I was in a squad car or whether I was arriving as an investigator on a serious crime," said Kowalczyk. "I have compassion for all people."
Chris Kowalczyk currently serves as an investigator for the sheriff's office and plans to run as a Democrat.
Earlier this month, former Elk Mound Police Chief Travis Hakes also announced he's running for Chippewa County sheriff as a Republican.
Current Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk's last day is January 7, 2023.