Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
Some blowing snow is also possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers or snow squalls may accompany
a cold front mid morning to mid afternoon before the strongest
winds arrive. Areas of blowing snow may significantly reduce
visibility at times. In addition, temperatures will crash from
the 30s to the teens in the afternoon, which may result in a
flash freeze.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Investigator Chris Kowalczyk announces run for Chippewa County Sheriff

  • Updated
  • 0
Chris Kowalczyk

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A new Kowalczyk is putting his name on the ballot for Chippewa County sheriff. It's just one day after his older brother announced he won't be seeking re-election.

Thursday, Chris Kowalczyk announced he will be running for the position.

Kowalczyk started his career in law enforcement in 1988 when he became a patrol officer for the Stanley Police Department, and has been with the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office for the last 31 years. He's also been a field training officer, SWAT team leader, and background investigator.

Kowalczyk says if he were to be elected, he would continue to mentor young deputies and update technology within the department.

Although his brother Jim currently holds the title, Kowalczyk says he's qualified for the role because of his own experience and training.

"I've served the community for 34 years and have desperately tried to help out not only the victims in Chippewa County, but our citizens and visitors as they travel through the county, whether I was in a squad car or whether I was arriving as an investigator on a serious crime," said Kowalczyk. "I have compassion for all people."

Chris Kowalczyk currently serves as an investigator for the sheriff's office and plans to run as a Democrat.

Earlier this month, former Elk Mound Police Chief Travis Hakes also announced he's running for Chippewa County sheriff as a Republican.

Current Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk's last day is January 7, 2023.

