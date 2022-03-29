Jail sergeant announces run for Eau Claire County Sheriff

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The race for Eau Claire County Sheriff is becoming more competitive as jail sergeant Kevin Otto announced he is joining the race as a Democrat.
Otto said he began his career in law enforcement in 1999 as a correctional officer at the Eau Claire County jail, and was promoted to sergeant in 2010. Beyond this role he is the executive director of the Wisconsin Field Training Officers Association.
"I work and live in Eau Claire County and have seen all the changes that Eau Claire has experienced. Eau Claire is a diverse and growing community that needs a Sheriff's Office to adjust to all its citizens," Otto said in a statement.
Eau Claire County's current sheriff Ron Kramer announced in February he would not seek reelection. He was first elected sheriff in 1996.
Also running for Eau Claire County Sheriff is Don Henning, a detective with the sheriff's office. Henning is running as a Republican.
The primary, if more people announce they are running, will be in August and the election is in November.