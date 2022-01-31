JONAH and First Presbyterian Church partner up to host mental health series

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Two local groups are teaming up to get those who need mental health care the resources they need.
JONAH and First Presbyterian Church in Eau Claire are hosting four mental health wellness sessions to help people access mental health information and tools.
This free virtual series will have a guest professional facilitator to ensure a welcome, safe environment and another professional presenter to offer a different coping tool.
Minister Kathy Walker said the pandemic has caused a lot of people fear and anxiety so they wanted to help people find ways to deal with stress and decompress.
"Having enough mental health resources is always a problem that comes up and so this is really important to us to help fill that group in ways that are really accessible to people," Walker said.
The first virtual sessions is on Tuesday, February 8 at 6:30 p.m.
You can register for this free series on the JONAH Facebook page or on their website.
Walker says the series is possible thanks to a donation from the Cody and Molly Filipczak Family Fund of the Eau Claire Community Foundation.