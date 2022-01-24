 Skip to main content
L.E. Phillips Library launches 'Laundromat Libraries'

  Updated
  • 0
Laundromat Libraries

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - You can now read while you wash with the Eau Claire Public Library's Laundromat Libraries.

The outreach service aims to boost the community's access to children's books while encouraging the development of literacy skills of kids up to the reading age of 8.

The Laundromat Libraries contain dozens of 'stay at the laundromat' and 'your copy' take-home books in English, Spanish and Hmong languages. Laundry Express Laundromat took the outreach program a step further by having readers 'hang' which books they're enjoying most

"We just thought it would be cool to see how many kids are coming to the laundry mat and which books they're enjoyin," said Amber Burback, manager of Laundry Express Laundromat. "If they're liking the Gerald The Pig of books that makes it easier to bring more of those in or for those children to look at."

The libraries are available at seven Eau Claire area laundromats. The outreach service also provides a binder full of community resources that support children and families as well as early literacy information.

Partnering Laundromats

Laundry Express Laundromat | 2655 Golf Road

London Road Laundromat | 2820 London Road

Pinehurst Laundromat | 3061 N Hastings Way

Risler’s Laundromat | 3233 Seymour Road

Super Wash Laundromat(s) | 2625 N Clairemont Avenue & 2703 Birch Street

Vine Street Laundry | 2005 8th Street

