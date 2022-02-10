L.E. Phillips Senior Center director reflects on job as she looks toward retirement

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - She's been in charge of the L.E. Phillips Senior Center for more than a decade, but next month, Mary Pica-Anderson will say goodbye to the center and hello to retirement.
Pica-Anderson has been the executive director of the L.E. Phillips Senior Center in Eau Claire for 16 years, but at the end of March, she's stepping down.
When asked what she would do when she retires, she said:
"I do not, that's the beauty of it."
Pica-Anderson said what she'll miss the most are the people.
"There's always a new challenge when you walk through the door because everybody has a different need," Pica-Anderson said.
To whoever takes her place, she said the job is challenging, but it can be rewarding. She also said to remember your purpose.
"Stay in tune with the seniors in your community," Pica-Anderson said. "What are their needs to help them actively age in the community so they can stay home longer, be out there volunteering in the volunteer world longer, so that's really what your main role will be."
Member and volunteer Gladys Webb said Pica-Anderson truly cares about our again population.
"It's been wonderful," Webb said. "When she came, she had the vision of what the senior center is pretty much now."
And added she won't be forgotten.
"Thank you so much from everybody for all that you've done for us," Webb said.
"I'm going to miss you a lot. I'm sure you'll be coming back, but you are irreplaceable," said member and volunteer Jon Eslinger.
Although Pica-Anderson is not sure what she will do after she retires, she does plan to spend more time taking care of her 95-year-old mother, and she's excited to be a grandma.
Her last day will be March 31.