Local emergency personnel, first responders brave bitter cold for work

(WQOW) - In extreme temperatures like we've seen this calendar year, many of us go straight from the cubicle at work to our couch at home.
But what happens when you're part of a career field that gets left out in the cold? Local first responders and emergency personnel still show up to work braving the bitter temperatures.
The Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a record number of calls last year. In 2021, the department received nearly 10,000 total calls and firefighters say those calls keep coming when a cold front hits.
With the high call volumes, the Eau Claire Fire Department said its staff are prepared for any type of work in any kind of weather.
"At 2 in the morning, when it's 20 below zero, it is uncomfortable when we're fighting the fire, but our personnel always step up," said Eau Claire Fire Department deputy chief Allyn Bertrang. "They always do a great job regardless of what the conditions are."
Chief Mark Benderman of Altoona Fire and Rescue said his team averages 35 active responders. Four work full-time and the remaining firefighters work part-time.
He said extreme weather causes extreme road conditions and that can affect the job of a firefighter.
"When we do go out during the winter time fighting fires, there's things we are up against like trying to keep the pumps from freezing and making sure the trucks don't slide off the road in the ice," Benderman said.
The Altoona Police Department said some folks have a hesitancy to avoid calling during the cold, but should know officers still respond during below zero temperatures.
"We're here to serve people," said Altoona Police Department patrol officer Jared Rico. "Some people might hesitate to call because it's cold out, but that's what we're here for, we're to go outside even when it is 30 below, we're here to serve."
The Eau Claire Highway Department employs over 40 field operators that work in extremely cold temperatures.
"The biggest challenge I think when it comes to level of service. It's important for the public to understand when the temperatures get extremely cold, chemical products don't work as well, that's one thing we've been trying to message year after year," said Eau Claire County highway department commissioner Jon Johnson.
Year after year, while highways need to be cleared and the calls keep coming, local first responders and emergency workers keep showing up.