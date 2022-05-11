Local nurses honored, awarded at National Nurses Week ceremony

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - May 6 trough the 12 is National Nurses Week, and Mayo Clinic Health System honored their nurses Wednesday with a special ceremony in recognition of all they do.
"When there's a crisis, when someone is in need of help, nurses are on the front line," said Jeneise Briggs, the keynote speaker at the event.
Briggs shared her thoughts on how nurses are the bedrock of cultivating equity in our community and the impact nurses have had on her own personal journey. She spent five years working as a CNA and is married to a nurse.
But she also sent a clear message about how critical their compassion and expertise is to the fabric of the Chippewa Valley
"The data will show how important nurses are to our community, for the longevity of our community. And so, they should be honored, they should know that they are valued, and they should know that they are crucial to a healthy, vibrant Eau Claire," Briggs said.
Her message is a timely as the medical profession struggles to rebound from the strains of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials at Mayo Health say they have seen many nurses decide they needed to step away from the healthcare profession for their own well-being.
"Nurses have given a lot over the last two years, and just when I thought we couldn't give anymore, we found that extra momentum to give," said Pam White, chief nursing officer at Mayo. "Now, that doesn't mean it didn't take its toll. We need to grieve what we have experienced over the last two years, but we also need to rejuvenate, because we have continuing and ongoing needs that we need to meet."
Since it is Nurse Appreciation Week, now is a great time to reach out and thank a nurse, but officials also remind us that if we really want to thank them, we can stay vigilant about COVID-19 and continue to take appropriate steps like distancing and washing our hands.