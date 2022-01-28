Local organizations celebrate National Mentoring Month

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - January is National Mentoring Month and Chippewa Valley youth have a variety of mentorship options in our area.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Wisconsin and the Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley each provide mentorship programming to area children and young adults.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Wisconsin CEO Wesley Escondo said his past mentorship experiences gave him a better perspective of other people's lives.
"I understood what hardship looked like from others being able to walk in the shoes of someone else in a life situation that was very very different from mine," Escando said.
Escondo added that a mentor's contribution of time is the most important aspect of mentorship because children need both time and consistency for positive life paths.
He said mentoring offers two very different people the opportunity to appreciate one another. Major benefits of mentoring include avoidance of risky behaviors, making positive choices, easing mental health challenges, eliminating isolation, and developing healthy coping mechanisms.