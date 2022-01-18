 Skip to main content
Longest-serving Eau Claire School Board member resigns

  Updated
  • 0
Aaron Harder
Eau Claire Area School Board

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire Area School Board treasurer Aaron Harder has resigned from the board, according to board president Tim Nordin.

Harder has served on the school board since 2016, and was the longest serving member of the board.

Nordin said he submitted his resignation on January 5, and that resignation was announced at the school board meeting on January 17. 

Instead of appointing someone to the now-vacant seat, Nordin said they will wait until the upcoming election to have the seat filled. Harder had already announced he was not running for reelection. The primary is February 15, and the election is April 5. 

