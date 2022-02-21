Looking back at presidential visits to Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Throughout U.S. history Eau Claire has been well visited on presidential campaign stops.
The first sitting president to visit the City of Clear Water was Herbert Hoover. His 1932 visit was short, only a few minutes, as he rode a train across the country making speeches at train stations along the way.
The only other sitting president to make a visit to our city was George W. Bush. While Bush made two visits to the Chippewa Valley in 2004, once to Chippewa Falls and another to the town of Washington, he did land in Eau Claire's Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, technically making it the first presidential visit in 72 years.
While those are the only two sitting presidents to have visited Eau Claire that we can confirm, it has been a historically common campaign stop for future-presidents, such as John F. Kennedy in 1959, Donald Trump in 2016, and even William McKinley way back in 1894 when the city was only 22 years old.