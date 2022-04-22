Man dies in Tilden motorcycle crash

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A 58-year-old man died Thursday in Tilden after crashing his motorcycle.
According to a press release from Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk, authorities were called to the crash Thursday at 6:34 p.m. on County HWY Q, just south of 100th Ave. in the Township of Tilden.
Despite lifesaving measures, Gary Woolsey died from his injuries.
The preliminary investigation shows that Woolsey failed to negotiate around a curve and the motorcycle left the road. Woolsey, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle.