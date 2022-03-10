McDonell Central Catholic High School seeking donations for Ukraine

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A local high school wants your help to provide emergency aid for Ukraine.
McDonell Central Catholic High School in Chippewa Falls is teaming up with Chalice of Mercy to collect donations to send to Ukraine.
They're asking for items like baby and adult diapers, menstrual pads, deodorant, underwear, and travel size shampoo, soap, and toothpaste.
They're also collecting AA and AAA batteries, waterproof matches, and medical supplies such as gauze, bandages, and sterile gloves.
Principal Brian Schulner said when pallets of donations came in Wednesday, 50 students readily volunteered to help load them in.
He added his students have huge hearts and have also raised $2,000 for Ukraine.
"It gives you a sense of pride that what your beliefs are and the vision of the mission of your school, are now being carried out. Our students are following through and that makes me as a principal, very proud of them," Schulner said.
Schulner says a lot of this wouldn't have been done without the help of McDonell teacher Chad Bormann and Chalice of Mercy president Valentyna Pavsyukova.
The deadline for the first collection is Friday, March 11, at 12 p.m. Items can be dropped off at McDonell Central Catholic High School on 1316 Bel Air Blvd. in Chippewa Falls.
If you miss the first collection, there will be another one.
Click on the pdf below to view the full list of requested supplies.