Meet-and-greet held with finalists for Eau Claire city manager job

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The search for a new city manager is once again down to two finalists, after the city's top choice for the role last year took a job in another city.
The city of Eau Claire has not had an official city manager since October 2020 after Dale Peters retired, but on Tuesday, city council members had an informal meeting with the final two candidates vying for the position.
Stephanie Hirsch is the current operations administrator for the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services, and Dave Solberg is the city engineer, but he has been serving as interim city manager for more than a year now.
Soon one of these candidates will have big shoes to fill.
"They help oversee the operations at the director level and all 550 employees," said city council president Terry Weld. "They help guide council and the policies and such that are affecting our city."
The hiring firm the city is working with does not want candidates to do interviews with the media during the hiring process, but the city did send News 18 videos where community members had a virtual discussion with the finalists.
Hirsch said she loves the outdoors, arts, and schools in Eau Claire, and she said she would work on the following if selected.
"Housing and affordability, challenges with these, and I talked with the directors, and we talked about the possibility of a referendum, how that would work in terms of public opinion, ironing out the mechanics of where you would spend the money," she said. "There's always a challenge with civic engagement."
Dave Solberg said he loves the people of Eau Claire and wants to focus on amplifying the city's strengths.
"Engaging community, equity, diversity, and inclusion, economic development," he said. "I think what can make it better is to first identify what we do well and then secondly identify what can make them a little bit better."
In addition to the council, members of the public also attended the meet-and-greet to make their voice heard, including former council member Berlye Middleton who said the next leader needs to be willing to tackle tough issues.
"Someone who knows how to run a city, but someone who has a varied and diverse background in terms of dealing with economic climates, the racial climates, the social climates, as well as the housing climates," Middleton said.
The Eau Claire city council will interview the city manager finalists virtually on Wednesday. Those formal interviews will be closed to the public.
Council members plan to deliberate on Friday and hope to pick a finalist for the position sometime next week.
You can watch the community panel interviews with Solberg and Hirsch by clicking here.