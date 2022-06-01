Motorcyclist killed in Buffalo County crash

Buffalo County (WQOW) - A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday afternoon in a crash on the Hwy 25 bridge leading into Wabasha, Min.
According to a press release from the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, Douglas Hildebrandt, 67, from Redwood Falls, Min. was traveling south on the bridge, when a northbound car crossed the center line, hitting Hildebrandt head-on.
Authorities tried to save him but he was pronounced dead at an area hospital.
Another motorcyclist, who was traveling with Hildebrandt, crashed as well in an effort to avoid the crash. That man was evaluated by EMS but was OK.
The driver of the car, Jacqueline Britt, 55, from Alma, Wis. was taken to an area hospital with injuries but will be OK.
The crash remains under investigation by the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office.