Names of finalists released in Eau Claire city manager search

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The City of Eau Claire has been without an official city manager for over a year, but they may be nearing the end of their search.
Two finalists were announced by city officials on Wednesday. Those finalists are Dave Solberg and Stephanie Hirsch.
Hirsch is the operations administrator for the Eau Claire County department of human services. Before that position, she worked within city government in Massachusetts. Hirsch has a Masters of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.
Solberg is currently the interim city manager for Eau Claire. Before he was appointed in October 2020, he was the city engineer. He has also worked as a manager/supervisor with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.