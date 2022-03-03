New Eau Claire city manager chosen

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The city of Eau Claire will finally have a manager, after going without one for nearly two years.
Stephanie Hirsch, the current operations administrator for the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services, has been named the sole finalist for the position by the city council.
Hirsch is a Harvard University graduate and has over 15 years of experience in senior leadership roles in the city of Somerville, Massachusetts.
“We’re excited to announce the City Manager appointment to Stephanie Hirsch and look forward to her leadership and collaboration with council, city staff and our community as we work together serving and meeting the needs of our great city," said Eau Claire City Council president Terry Weld.
On March 8, the council will consider the terms and conditions and draw up an employment agreement, and then Hirsch will be expected to begin her new role on April 4. Until then, city engineer Dave Solberg will continue to serve as interim city manager. He was also a finalist for the position.