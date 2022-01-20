New restaurant Teriyaki Madness opens in downtown Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A new restaurant had its grand opening in downtown Eau Claire Thursday.
Teriyaki Madness is a Japanese-inspired chain restaurant located on the corner of Barstow and Gray Streets. The owners of this franchise are Brian and Lorre Johnson, who founded JCap Real Estate in Eau Claire.
They expect about 200 to 300 people on their opening day, and they want folks to know you can order your meal as healthy— or unhealthy as you like.
For Thursday and Friday, they’re offering their chicken teriyaki bowl for $6, which is nearly half off the usual price. Also, if you order on the app, you will automatically be entered into a chance to win free Teriyaki Madness for a year. They will choose a winner once a week through March 31.