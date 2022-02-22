New senior apartments may not check box for all

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - New apartments could be making their way to Eau Claire's downtown, but its intended tenants may not be all-for the development.
The city of Eau Claire's Redevelopment Authority approved property negotiations with a Minnesota-based company Silver Creek to build an apartment complex, whose tenants would be limited to those ages 55 plus.
The proposed complex would include over 100 units on 2.7 acres of land near the High Bridge off of First Street in the future Cannery District.
Officials with Eau Claire's Aging and Disability Resource Center say while the apartments are fulfilling a need, it may not check the box for all.
"It is a resource, it is a good resource, what we are really looking for are affordable resources," said Linda Struck, director of the ADRC of Eau Claire County. "Because not everybody can even afford market rate, I can't sit here and tell you that that'll check the boxes for 70% of the people who call, it's probably not that high."
The proposal for the five-story complex will remain in the negotiation phase for 90 days.
Lake Place Eau Claire would be an estimated $26 million project, and the latest ongoing project to hit the Cannery District.