No injuries reported in semi crash off of I-94 in Eau Claire

UPDATE, 2:15 p.m. - The semi has now been pulled out of the median underneath the I-94 bridge over Highway 37.
As you can see in the above photos from the Wisconsin State Patrol, the truck had to be lifted out from the median by a crane on top of the bridge.
The driver of the semi, a 29 year old man from St. Cloud, Minnesota, was wearing his seatbelt and was not hurt in the crash.
Crews have surveyed the bridge and found cosmetic damage, but it's still structurally sound.
UPDATE, 1:30 p.m. - According to the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post, no one was injured in the semi crash off of I-94, which caused lanes on Highway 37 below to shut down.
State Patrol tells News 18 the crash happened around 7 a.m. Friday. An initial investigation shows poor road conditions due to the weather are what likely caused the semi, traveling west, to veer off the road, ending up near the underpass of Highway 37, and come to a hault under the bridge.
The semi did not hit any other cars or property.
No citations have been issued, but the crash is still under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.
Eau Claire (WQOW) - The north bound right lane of Highway 37 in Eau Claire is closed near Interstate 94, due to a semi crash.
According to our reporter on scene, it appears a semi pulling an Amazon trailer crashed off I-94 and ended up under the bridge on Hwy 37. There was a large police presence on scene near the truck's cabin on Hwy 37 around 8:30 Friday morning.
The Wisconsin DOT expects the closure to last a couple hours.
The driver's condition is not known at this time.
This is a developing story. Stick with News 18 for updates.