North High School students sent home following chlorine odor in building

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Students and staff at North High School have been evacuated after a chlorine odor was detected in the building, and students are being sent home for the day.
Earlier, North High School's principal Kurt Madsen had said in a letter to parents that the odor was in only a small area, caused by an issue with the air handler. In the updated letter, he said they have not been able to locate the source of the problem.
Students who do not have their own cars or who cannot walk will be taken home by Student Transit.