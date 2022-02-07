Open enrollment period begins, area school districts see increase

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - If you want your child to attend a school outside of the district you live in, you can start applying for open enrollment as of Monday, Feb. 7.
Public school open enrollment for next school year has begun for schools across Wisconsin, including in Altoona.
"This past school year we experienced the highest number of open enrolled students into our school district," said Altoona School District superintendent Heidi Eliopoulos.
In the 2019-2020 school year, Eliopoulos said 294 students from outside Altoona open enrolled into the district.
The following school year was 323, and this current school year was 374.
Eliopoulos attributes this trend to convenience.
"In some cases, it's because one or more parents work in our community and they feel it's easier to have their whole family in the same community," Eliopoulos said.
She also said some families like that the district is smaller, but still has similar opportunities as its larger neighbors.
Over at the Eau Claire Area School District, administrators have seen an 18 percent increase from last school year.
In the 2020-2021 school year, 183 students open enrolled into Eau Claire versus 216 students this year.
Eau Claire administrators say the pandemic has played a role in the shift in open enrollment.
"Both for our students who are coming into the district whose families appreciate the mitigation strategies that we have in place, and we've also had some families who have chosen to open enroll out for that same reason," said Kim Koller, executive director of administration at Eau Claire Area School District.
Elk Mound Area School District has also seen consistent growth in open enrollment. Ten years ago 88 students open enrolled into Elk Mound. For the current school year, 216.
Wright "We did attend school five days a week throughout the pandemic and there were a few parents who did mention, 'We wanted our children to be in school.' And to take nothing away from any other district. It was a parent decision that they made to open enroll their child into the Elk Mound Area School District."
School officials said it is a state requirement to offer open enrollment.
"Provided that the student is open enrolling into a grade where there's space and meets any other criteria set forth by the school district that's aligned with state law, then a school district must accept that student," Eliopoulos said.
On rare occasions, Eau Claire would deny an application, for two main reasons: "The first one would be if they were expelled from a district in Wisconsin," Koller said. "We certainly look at the circumstances around that expulsion and consider that. The second one would be truancy."
The application period for open enrollment ends April 29 for the 2022-2023 school year.
If for whatever reason you miss the deadline, parents may apply later during "alternative open enrollment," but it is encouraged to apply during the regular application period.