Pablo Center to ease COVID-19 safety protocols

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Pablo Center at the Confluence will no longer require guests to show a COVID-19 vaccination card or proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test after next week.
The protocols put in place in August will officially end on March 12. This is the two-year anniversary of when Pablo closed due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement, Pablo Center officials said they made the choice to remove their protocols due to local and national easing of COVID-19 restrictions.
The Pablo Center will also be returning to their in-person and regular box-office and gallery hours. Those hours will be Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Officials added that guests are still encouraged to wear masks while in the center.