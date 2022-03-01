 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pablo Center to ease COVID-19 safety protocols

  • Updated
  • 0
Pablo Center

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Pablo Center at the Confluence will no longer require guests to show a COVID-19 vaccination card or proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test after next week.

The protocols put in place in August will officially end on March 12. This is the two-year anniversary of when Pablo closed due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. 

In a statement, Pablo Center officials said they made the choice to remove their protocols due to local and national easing of COVID-19 restrictions. 

The Pablo Center will also be returning to their in-person and regular box-office and gallery hours. Those hours will be Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Officials added that guests are still encouraged to wear masks while in the center. 

Email us your story ideas to news@wqow.com

Tags