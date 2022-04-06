Pablo Group announces new hotel development next door to Sonnentag Events Center

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The long-awaited County Materials Complex is attracting new business.
The complex includes the Sonnentag Events Center, John and Carolyn Sonnentag Field House, and a Mayo Clinic sports medicine center. Now, the Pablo Group has announced plans for a new hotel to be built near it.
The hotel development, called SpringHill Suites by Marriott, will be on Menomonie Street, near the Chippewa River.
"This SpringHill Suites will be a unique hotel option in downtown Eau Claire, offering larger capacity rooms, a pool, and complimentary breakfast at a popular price point," said Pablo Group partner Julia Johnson in a news release.
According to the news release, they plan to have 128 rooms and are also developing plans to build and operate a restaurant facing the river.
The Pablo Group also owns the Lismore and Oxbow Hotels.
In December, UWEC officials said they expect to break ground on the County Materials Complex this month.