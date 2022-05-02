Part of Chippewa River Trail near downtown to be closed through rest of month

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Chippewa River Trail along 1st Avenue is closing temporarily for a reconstruction project.
Residents are asked to stay off the trail, located between the Phoenix Park bridge and Grand Avenue plaza.
According to city officials, the project includes replacing the asphalt with a concrete trail. LED lighting will also be installed. According to the parks department, the project was made possible through the DNR's trail improvement grant.
The trail is expected to reopen at the end of May, weather permitting.