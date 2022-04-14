 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and east central,
south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

...STRONG WINDS DURING INTERMITTENT SNOW SHOWERS COULD PRODUCE
RAPID VISIBILITY REDUCTIONS THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

Strong winds are expected across central and southern Minnesota
into western Wisconsin today. In conjunction with these winds,
scattered snow showers are expected for much of the area. Some of
these showers, while intermittent and brief, could produce a quick
burst of moderate to heavy snow. This combination of strong winds
with the snow showers today may result in a rapid drop in
visibility due to blowing snow, particularly near and north of
the Interstate 94 corridor and in far western Minnesota.

If traveling, use extra caution and be prepared to safely reduce
speed.

Parts of Chippewa River Trail, dog park closed due to high river levels

Chippewa River Trail Temporarily Closed

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Some Eau Claire trails and parks along the Chippewa River will be closed until further notice due to rising water levels.

According to Eau Claire Risk Management, the river is measuring at 771 feet, just two feet below flood stage.

The Chippewa River Trail is closed at the UW-Eau Claire fine arts building, the boat landing at Hobbs Ice Arena, and the underpasses at Madison and Farwell Streets. The Southwest Dog Park on Ferry Street is also off limits.

Those areas will remain closed until the river gets below 764 feet. The National Weather Service predicts will happen by April 20.

City officials remind residents that when river levels are this high, it can pick up more debris and have stronger, faster currents. That makes the river unsafe for recreation.

