Parts of Chippewa River Trail, dog park closed due to high river levels

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Some Eau Claire trails and parks along the Chippewa River will be closed until further notice due to rising water levels.
According to Eau Claire Risk Management, the river is measuring at 771 feet, just two feet below flood stage.
The Chippewa River Trail is closed at the UW-Eau Claire fine arts building, the boat landing at Hobbs Ice Arena, and the underpasses at Madison and Farwell Streets. The Southwest Dog Park on Ferry Street is also off limits.
Those areas will remain closed until the river gets below 764 feet. The National Weather Service predicts will happen by April 20.
City officials remind residents that when river levels are this high, it can pick up more debris and have stronger, faster currents. That makes the river unsafe for recreation.