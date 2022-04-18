Pizza Del Re is officially under new ownership

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A popular Eau Claire pizza spot will be reopening as it officially is under new ownership.
The owner of Dhimiters officially closed on the Pizza Del Re property Friday. The Mediterranean restaurant has a location in the Oakwood Mall as well as a food truck.
They told News 18 that outside of possibly adding a gyro pizza, they do not plan to change the recipes or menu.
They do plan to make updates to the kitchen and bring in some new equipment, but will continue to have buffet style dining.
The iconic pizza restaurant had closed in the summer of 2021 after four decades in business, and the building and restaurant items went up for sale.
The new owner told News 18 there is still a lot of work to be done to get Pizza Del Re up and running again, but are hoping to welcome customers back inside this summer.