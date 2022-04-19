Prevail Bank organizing nine free “shred days” to combat identity theft and fraud, raise funds for nonprofits

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) — Prevail Bank is organizing nine free “Shred Days” — one at each of their nine Wisconsin locations — to raise money for worthy causes while also fighting back against fraud and identity theft.
Eau Claire’s “Shred Day” will be held April 20, from 10 am to noon. Anyone can bring in up to three boxes of documents, even if they are not a Prevail Bank customer. For each pound of paper shredded, the bank will be donating a dollar to a nonprofit.
“Definitely, it’s a win-win," Brenda Knutson, Eau Claire branch marketing manager, said. "A lot of people don’t know what to do with their confidential information. It could be something as simple as a piece of paper or a sticky note, or it could be a bill. And all of those things need to be shredded. Some people might burn it, or they might rip it up, or try to find some place [to properly dispose of it]. And we are giving a very easily accessible, free location for people to bring their items in.”
Each branch is donating to a different organization. Donations from the Eau Claire branch will be sent to the American Red Cross.