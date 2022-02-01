Project aims to fix Lake Altoona's sand problem

TOWN OF SEYMOUR (WQOW) - A project happening near Lake Altoona aims to clean the water and help preserve it.
About two miles upstream from Lake Altoona at the Peaceful Canoe Landing in the Town of Seymour, construction crews began digging a hole the size of two football fields in the middle of the Eau Claire River.
Board member Joe Knight of the Lake Altoona District said they hired Veit & Company, Inc. to create a sand trap.
To do that, crews have to build a temporary road of ice and frozen sand into the river so their equipment can reach the dredge site.
Knight said sand has become such a problem in the lake that boaters can no longer navigate up the river. Twenty other homeowners can't use their docks because sand has filled underneath.
The plan is for crews to clean out the sand trap every year to stop sand before it fills the lake. By doing this, they hope to alleviate homeowner issues as well as improve fish habitats.
"We're trying to preserve the lake as a recreational resource," Knight said. "There's water skiers who use it in the summer. Right now it's like a shanty town out there. There's so many ice fishermen out there. And of course, people who live on the lake would rather live on a lake and not on a large marsh so they have a lot of incentive to try to keep it in good health."
In the past, officials say the Lake District had dug out the sand trap using hydraulic equipment, which involves sucking out the sand and pumping it through miles of pipe to a deposit site. That was done during the summer, takes months to finish, and is at least three times the cost of the current project.
This project costs $300,000 and will take two weeks to complete. Knight said Eau Claire County is contributing about $37,000.
The rest of the money comes from residents on the lake. He said residents are part of the Lake Altoona District, which is its own government organization.
They elect representatives and levy property taxes on themselves.