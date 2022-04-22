Public voting for Eau Claire participatory budgeting program begins next week

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Voting for Empower Eau Claire will begin next week.
The participatory budgeting program allows for community residents to determine how up to $300,000 will be spent on various projects that benefit the city and its citizens.
Any resident of the City of Eau Claire, whether permanent or temporary, who is in 6th grade or older, can vote for up to five of the 14 eligible projects.
Voting can be done online, but in-person voting opportunities are available at the L.E. Philips Library, as well as senior center.
Residents can preview projects on the ballot now by clicking here.