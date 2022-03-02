Read Across America Day: Local library stresses importance of early reading

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - March 2, otherwise known as Dr. Seuss's birthday, marks National Read Across America Day— a day to encourage kids to read.
With the switch to digital from the pandemic, a local library is reaffirming the importance of choosing a book off the shelf rather than the tablet. At the start of the pandemic, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire saw a jump in digital readers, but as soon as the doors were opened once again, the foot traffic returned.
On National Read Across America Day, library programming manager Isa Small is stressing the importance of a books physical copy, saying opening a book, turning the pages, and touching the pictures is important to young literacy. Small also said reading is a skill not everyone has the ability to attain.
"A lot of people take the ability to read for granted. That's something that we as kids are typically exposed to that it's really built into our system here, but there are a lot of people who fall through those cracks," Small said. "So just being able to remember what a privilege it is to read, and that is also a responsibility to read and continue to learn and grow "
This time of year, Small said they see an increase in those looking to fulfill their New Year's resolutions of reading more.