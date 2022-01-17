 Skip to main content
Reflecting on MLK's visit to Eau Claire

  Updated
  • 0
MLK

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - As people around the country celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Chippewa Valley Museum is reflecting on his impact in our area.

Museum educator Karen Jacobson said Dr. King paid a visit to the Chippewa Valley nearly 60 years ago, making a speech at the Wisconsin State University-Eau Claire gym on March 29, 1962.

In his speech, he challenged president John F. Kennedy to issue a "second emancipation proclamation." From this speech came the famous quote: "The first proclamation freed us from slavery. The second will free us from segregation, which is actually nothing more than slavery."

Jacobson also said the Civil Rights movement also inspired students to create the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee, which was a club on campus in 1963.

"Dr. King is one of three Americans who has their own holiday, and the other two Americans are Abraham Lincoln and George Washington," she said. "I think that helps people think about what a remarkable person he was and the legacy he has left behind."

Jacobsen added that the Civil Rights movement paved the way for black women and men like Jesse Jackson of South Carolina to campaign for political office.

