Registration open for Amazing Eau Claire Clean Up

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The 14th annual 'Amazing Eau Claire Clean Up' event is scheduled for Saturday, April 23, and you can register to help right now.
The event, organized by Eau Claire Parks, Recreation and Forestry, sends volunteers to assigned locations throughout the city including community parks, neighborhood playgrounds, picnic areas, recreational trails and downtown to pick up litter and perform basic tasks of service.
Volunteers may register individually or as groups. Businesses are also encouraged to participate. T-shirts, snacks, garbage bags, and local discounts are provided to participants.
If you're interested in volunteering or getting additional information, click here, or contact Julie Booth at 839-5032, or recvolunteers@eauclairewi.gov
The deadline for volunteer registration forms is Friday, April 15.