 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SATURDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below
zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central and east central Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds of 35 to 40 mph may still
produce patchy blowing snow through late evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and
west central Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing snow, mainly in central
Minnesota into northwest and west central Wisconsin, may
significantly reduce visibility at times. In addition,
temperatures will drop rapidly from the 30s to the teens in the
afternoon, which may result in a flash freeze.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Report: Eau Claire filling commercial lots quickly

  • Updated
  • 0
Gateway Drive Empty Lot

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A real estate report from the Commonweal Development Corporation suggests the city's vacant lots are filling with new commercial buildings at a quicker pace than previous years.

The report says that Eau Claire had minimal retail construction in 2020, but it bounced back in 2021 with the construction of new projects like the Hy-Vee on Clairemont Avenue, a new retail strip that will be housing a Chipotle and Shopko Optical on the same road, and a new Kwik Trip on Gateway Drive.

Overall, the vacancy rate for residential properties went from around 8 percent in 2020 to about 6 percent in 2021. That's expected to remain steady as we continue into 2022.

Email us your story ideas to news@wqow.com

Tags