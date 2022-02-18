Report: Eau Claire filling commercial lots quickly

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A real estate report from the Commonweal Development Corporation suggests the city's vacant lots are filling with new commercial buildings at a quicker pace than previous years.
The report says that Eau Claire had minimal retail construction in 2020, but it bounced back in 2021 with the construction of new projects like the Hy-Vee on Clairemont Avenue, a new retail strip that will be housing a Chipotle and Shopko Optical on the same road, and a new Kwik Trip on Gateway Drive.
Overall, the vacancy rate for residential properties went from around 8 percent in 2020 to about 6 percent in 2021. That's expected to remain steady as we continue into 2022.