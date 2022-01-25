 Skip to main content
Retirement and assisted living facility looking for Valentine's

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Valentine's Day is just around the corner and Our House Memory Care in Eau Claire is hoping you could help spread the love.

The assisted living facility will have a Valentine's Day mailbox outside of their community for anyone to send their residents Valentine's Day treats or cards. 

The seniors enjoy anything like cards, photos, jokes or sweets. Officials with Our House said their residents could use a smile.

"It's a big thing to try and get these residents happy, especially with COVID-19 right now, they don't get to see family very often or some families live far away. It just makes a big impact in their lives to get photos or jokes, even a piece of mail just brightens their day," said Amanda Haig, the Life Enrichment Coordinator for Our House Memory Care.

Our House will also be doing an 'Adopt a Grandparent' event, where if you buy four pieces of chocolate for $10 another pack of sweets will be donated to the residents of the house.

You can send the seniors their sweet treats or cards to 733 West Hamilton Avenue in Eau Claire 54738 

