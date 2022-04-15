Robin Leary still declared winner of Eau Claire County Board seat after recount

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After a vote recount conducted Friday, the Eau Claire County Board's District 23 incumbent Robin Leary still remains victorious.
On Tuesday, Leary's opponent, Donald Zwicker requested the recount after losing by just three votes. Zwicker believed a mistake was made in City of Eau Claire wards 11, 37 and 47.
The original tabulation on election night had Leary with 349 votes, and Zwicker with 346. Friday's recount determined Zwicker actually lost by four votes, at 348 to 344.
Eau Claire County clerk Sue McDonald says three voters were given a ballot for this race that should not have, causing the change in vote totals.
On Thursday, a recount for County Board District 11 was conducted. In that race, incumbent Nathan Otto still came out the winner over challenger Tara Balts. These were the first recounts in Eau Claire County since 2016.