Roundtable discusses how UWEC will use its $9.4 million workforce innovation grant

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - On Thursday UW-EC officials met with state government and community leaders to explain how their new grant will address area workforce challenges.
Back in December, UW-Eau Claire received a $9.4 million state workforce innovation grant to create a program to help alleviate workforce shortages in areas such as health care, education, and social service, especially in rural areas.
In addition to university officials, Thursday's round table discussion was comprised of four of Gov. Tony Evers' cabinet secretaries, representatives from Mayo Clinic Health System, current students, and community leaders in education and social work.
The university plans to use its three-year grant to develop six high-skill degrees related to public health and nursing as well as help educate and graduate 48 more nurses each year.
UWEC assistant chancellor for strategic partnerships and program development Michael Carney was pivotal in the application process.
He said through tuition incentives and curricular innovation, the grant will also help add more social workers and teachers to the workforce.
"The funding for the grant is intended to assist with the disruption caused by the pandemic, but we're assuming that there will be some other disruption that comes down the pike, and we want to get our region more prepared to handle whatever that disruption would be," Carney said.
The grant also aims to close the gap between urban health care and rural health care, so the university partnered with Mayo Clinic to produce rural care coaches.
Mayo officials said care coaches would specifically help patients in rural settings navigate health care and stay connected to their physician, and say it's a job that does not exist today.
"The care coach is the person who can try to figure out, 'Why is it this person doesn't want to have a colonoscopy?' I don' have an hour to discuss with them why they should have a colonoscopy or why they should control their diabetes or check their blood pressure more. And so we really hope that this care coach really starts to narrow the gap," said Richard Helmers, Mayo Clinic pulmonologist and regional vice president.
Attendees also discussed what could be done to attract people to work and stay in rural communities.
CVTC was awarded $10 million from the workforce innovation grant back in December.
Ten other schools, nonprofits and government agencies from across Wisconsin also received grant money.