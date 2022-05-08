Section of Stein Boulevard to be closed for utility work this week

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Starting Monday utility work on Stein Boulevard will cause a detour near a key access point leading to West Clairemont Avenue.
There will be a full closure of a portion of road between Hendrickson Road, a frontage road leading to the old Shopko building, and Kenney Avenue a block down.
That short closure will result in a long detour, which will require motorists to drive along Hendrickson and loop around to West McArthur Avenue in order to access Stein Boulevard once more.
If you're coming from the other direction, you will need to make a turn onto west McArthur in order to get onto West Clairemont from Stein.
Construction is scheduled to run until May 16.