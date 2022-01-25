 Skip to main content
Sen. Ron Johnson hears concerns from area businesses

Senator Ron Johnson Screenshot

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Senator Ron Johnson paid a visit to Chippewa Falls to hear from local businesses about workforce concerns.

At Alliance Plastics Corporation, Johnson met with 15 different businesses in the manufacturing, technology and HVAC industries.

They came from Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, Stanley, Elk Mound, New Auburn and Barron.

Before touring Alliance Plastics, business owners shared their concerns about labor shortages and supply chain issues.

They also talked about broadband equipment shortages and the importance of getting more fiber optics in the county.

During his visit, he also denounced government deficit spending.

"A lot of that deficit spending is literally spent paying people not to work, which exacerbates the worker shortage, which exacerbates the supply chain dislocation as well," Johnson said. "We have all the ingredients for, I keep saying it, a 'witch's brew' causing stagflation.  That's what I'm concerned about.  I've been concerned about it for over a year."

Johnson also later visited the Kwik Trip support center in La Crosse.

Tuesday's tours were not a part of Johnson's campaign. His office said he was visiting as a senator, not as a candidate.

