Sex offender released in Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A sex offender released from prison Tuesday is now residing in rural Chippewa County.
37 year old Barry Zurn is living at 13886 235th Avenue. That's about ten miles northeast of Bloomer and 10 miles east of New Auburn.
Zurn was convicted on two counts of third degree sexual assault in 2012 and 2015, in Eau Claire and Chippewa Counties.
According to the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office, Zurn will be supervised by the state Department of Corrections until July 2026 and will be required to comply with all sex offender rules as a lifetime registrant. He will also be monitored by GPS.