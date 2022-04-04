Sexual assault advocate promotes supporting survivors

Eau Claire (WQOW) - April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and a local expert is clearing up some of the common misconceptions about this sensitive issue.
Hannah Luedtke, a survivor advocate at the Center for Awareness of Sexual Assault in Eau Claire, provides counseling-based advocacy for survivors, including informal therapy and assistance in reporting an assault.
She stresses that sexual assault usually doesn’t happen in the stereotypical “stranger in a dark alley" way.
“This isn’t a stranger crime, right? You don’t need to take self-defense classes to prevent a stranger from jumping out in the alley way," Luedtke said. "This is something that most [often] happens from someone you know, someone you are dating or in a relationship with, or you’re friends with. A family member."
She adds that while only about 10 percent of survivors pursue legal action, this in no way indicates a large number of false reports. She hopes this month will encourage everyone to believe survivors, make them feel safe and get them the help they need.
If you need help, Luedtke’s office is located inside Hibbard Hall on the UW-Eau Claire campus. Services are free and open to everyone, even if you are not a student.