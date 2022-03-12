Shamrock Shuffle returns in-person for first time since 2018

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Hundreds put on race bibs Saturday to run and walk through the city of Eau Claire for the Shamrock Shuffle 5k fun run and walk.
A sea of green t-shirts flooded streets and sidewalks on the campus of UW-Eau Claire early Saturday morning. The popular festive run and walk returned in-person for the first time since 2018 and UW-Eau Claire recreation department fitness coordinator Brittany Wold said the campus is happy to host the event again.
"Today's a little bit chilly and we've had a few chilly shamrocks and what always impresses me is the volume of people who show up, ready to go with huge smiles on their faces, and festive attire," Wold said.
Racers braved bitter cold temperatures in the single digits and one supporter said he wished shufflers had warmer weather on their side.
"Wish it would be a lot warmer out for these guys. I feel like it's kind of cold for the most part and with the construction downtown, it might make it a little bit more tricky," said UW-Eau Claire senior Jack Poppitz.
The university-sponsored event featured 60 student volunteers from several on-campus organizations. The event was on hiatus in recent years due to inclement weather and the COVID-19 pandemic.