Silly Serrano plans to serve coffee and breakfast, eventually full menu, at new location

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A popular downtown Mexican restaurant plans to move into a new location and into the coffee business.
"We're super excited," said Sheila Arredondo, owner of Silly Serrano Mexican Restaurant.
Silly Serrano is currently located near Phoenix Park, and starting Tuesday on March 8, they plan to serve coffee at the former Living Room Coffee House on Cameron Street.
Owner Sheila Arredondo said they will serve coffee under the name Café Serrano, and that they plan to operate the Mexican restaurant in their downtown location until September.
They plan to expand into breakfast items like breakfast burritos and sandwiches and hopefully still have their original full menu at the new location.
Arredondo said while the summers are fantastic at their current spot, the winters are very slow, so she hopes the new location will give them more consistent business year-round.
"I also feel like the traffic will be really great there with just being right off of Clairemont," Arredondo said. "A lot of people have mentioned that they don't like going into downtown, parking, driving. So I feel like that might be a better location for us."
Since the Cameron Street location doesn't have a full kitchen, they will be construction and expanding that area and plan to relocate and consolidate all the coffee and food the new space in September.
It will also be Silly Serrano's 3 year anniversary on March 1.