Silly Serrano to open café in Living Room location

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A popular downtown Eau Claire Mexican restaurant is planning to expand into the coffee business.
Silly Serrano Mexican Restaurant, which currently operates near Phoenix Park, announced on Facebook Saturday morning that they will be taking over the Living Room Coffee House on Cameron Street.
The new business venture will be called Café Serrano, according to their post, and plans to open Tuesday March 8.
As for Silly Serrano, they said that they will continue to operate the Mexican restaurant in their downtown location through September 2022. After then, they plan to relocate and consolidate all coffee and food at the Cameron Street location.
The Living Room Coffee House announced in January that they would be closing after 15 years, now focusing on their other business, The Outpost, in Burnett County. The Living Room's last day open is Saturday February 26.