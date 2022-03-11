SkyWest to end services to Chippewa Valley Regional Airport

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - SkyWest, an airline carrier that provides flights through United Airlines, is ending services to 29 airports across the country, including Eau Claire, due to an ongoing pilot shortage.
SkyWest is the sole provider of flights to and from the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport. However, the airport's director, Charity Zich, ensures travelers that there will be no immediate loss of flights.
SkyWest has filed a required notice to the U.S. Department of Transportation for the service termination. Zich says this simply begins a long process for EAU, and the 28 other airports, to find a new carrier. That means travelers can continue to schedule flights to and from Eau Claire through United Airlines, and no flights that have already been booked are canceled.
SkyWest said they intend to continue to serve this region until another carrier is selected.
"The filing of the notice this week by SkyWest Airlines, that triggers the U.S. Department of Transportation to issue a request for proposals for service to our community," Zich said. "We're a growing market and I think it's a good opportunity for a carrier. Despite the pandemic, we have experienced growth in January and February of 2022."
Zich could not say how long the process to find a new carrier would take, or what new carrier would come to Eau Claire.
SkyWest Airlines sent News 18 the following statement:
As a result of an ongoing pilot staffing imbalance across the industry, SkyWest expects to discontinue service in Eau Claire beginning this summer. SkyWest has long been a supporter of the Essential Air Service (EAS) program and the critical need it fills in our national transportation infrastructure. We appreciate our partnerships and the support of the community, and we are committed to delivering a solid, reliable product through this transition. Our ground staff in Eau Claire will be offered various options, including transfers within the company. Customers booked beyond the service date will be contacted to make alternate arrangements.
We are eager to work with officials toward solutions that would enable us to reconnect this community to the National Air Transportation System in the future, and we are committed to remaining flexible and adjusting our plans if the situation improves more quickly than currently expected.